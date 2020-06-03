A+number+of+countries+join+in+support+of+protestors+in+America

Protests have begun in many countries across the world showing support to the protests spreading throughout America against the incident of a white Police Officer murdering an unarmed African American.

Foreign media reported that protests have been launched in several leading countries including England, France, Australia and New Zealand.

At the same time, due to the protests that are continuing for the seventh day across America, the curfew that had been imposed the state of New York has been extended until the 7 of this month.

The brother of the person who was murdered, joining in the protests said that justice can be done on behalf of this murder not through violence but at the upcoming Presidential Election.