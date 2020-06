The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that there will be interruption to the water supply from 9.00 am today for a period of 6 hours in several areas in Polonnaruwa.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended in Bendiwewa, Jayanthipura, Giritale, Ethumalpitiya, Laksha Uyana, Vijayabahupura, Chandana Pokuna, Nissankamallapura, Wewethenna including areas to which water is supplied from the Bendiwewa and Sewagama Water Supply Schemes.