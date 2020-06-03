Gazette+Notifications+regarding+the+establishment+of+two+Presidential+Task+Forces+are+issued

A Presidential Task Force to build a safe, disciplined country which honours good qualities and a law-abiding society has been established by the President.

The relevant Gazette Notification with the signature of the Secretary to the President was issued yesterday and the Chairman of this Task Force is Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne.

The Task Force comprises of the Commanders of the tri-forces, the Director of the State Intelligence Service as well as heads of Intelligence Sectors of the tri-forces.

In the Gazette Notification, it is stated further that this Task Force has been established on behalf of building a law-abiding society to rescue it from the hazard of drugs.

Meanwhile, another Presidential Task Force has been set up to manage the archaeological heritage of the Eastern Province. The Task Force comprises of 11 members including the Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne.