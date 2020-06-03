Public Health Inspectors to observe Weddings (video)

The Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said recently that permission to celebrate weddings based on certain conditions has been granted.

Accordingly, only half of the capacity of the hall can be invited as guests and they can be held using sanitation methods, the Director General of Health Services further said.

Anyhow, Public Health Inspectors have been deployed to observe weddings.

The President of the Public Health Inspectors Union Upul Rohana told Hiru that arrangements have been made to deploy field Public Health Inspectors to look into whether wedding functions are being held according to the leaflet of instructions they have provided.

He said that prior approval has to be obtained by handing over a sheet of data containing the names and addresses of all guests attending the wedding function to field PHIs.

Subsequently, the function has to be held according to the advice given in the instruction leaflet handed over by the field PHIs and he emphasized further that the maximum number of participants at such a function should be 100.

How PHIs arrived to observe a wedding held recently in Galle appears in a video clip below.



