With the death of 1,232 Coronavirus infected patients in Brazil during the past 24 hours the total number of deaths due to the virus in that country has exceeded 31,000.

Accordingly the total number of deaths reported from Brazil is 31,278.

Foreign Media reports said that 7994 deaths have taken place in the most populated city of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

The total number of infected persons in Brazil has increased to 556,668.