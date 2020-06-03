Two+persons+including+a+Police+Officer+killed+in+an+accident+in+Vavuniya

Two persons were killed in an accident that took place when a motorcycle collided with a truck this morning at Vavuniya – Kanagarayakulam.

A motorcycle that was travelling from Vavuniya to Jaffna the Police, had hit a truck that was parked on the side of the road subsequent to experiencing a mechanical fault.

The deceased in the accident were a police officer deployed in Batticaloa going home on leave and another individual. The driver of the truck has been arrested by the Kanagarayakulam Police in connection with this incident.