The Army family requesting assistance to bring up five children (video)

A mother from Kiralessa – Lenadora – Dambulla is hoping for assistance to bring up five children including two sets of twins.

The children’s father is a Soldier in the Army Commandos Force and the mother said that in the face of economic hardships it is difficult to bring up five children with the salary of her husband only.

She said further that the eldest child had got through the Grade Five Scholarship Examination as well.

She is suffering from some ailment and she requests if someone can help on behalf of the children’s future to provide any assistance possible.



