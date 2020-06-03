Health+protection+equipment+from+China+for+transport+employees

A stock of health protection equipment sets for the protection of passenger transport service employees, has been handed over to Minister of Transport Management Services Mahinda Amaraweera by a leading export company in China.

This stock of equipment was handed over to the Minister yesterday by this Company at the Ministry of Transport.

It has been decided to maintain public transport services throughout the island from next Monday onwards and the sets of health protection equipment are due to be handed over to employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board and the Railway Department.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to commence training for the national football team from 22 June.

As the first phase, it has been arranged, according to regulations provided by health sectors, to commence a resident camp at the Beddagana Football Complex for 18 members of the National Men’s Football Team.

