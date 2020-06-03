The story now told by the Sri Lankan youth who achieved his dream by joining the world’s most powerful Army although rejected in this country (video/photos)

Anuj Pujitha Gunawardena, the Sri Lankan youth who serves as a member of the American Army and became a topic of conversation due to a post on Social Media, has now released a video.

He mentions his dream and about other youths who have such dreams.

He talks about how to achieve one’s dreams through his experiences and explains simply how to go about it.

Anuj, who renders his service to that country through repairing advanced-technology helicopters by joining the Army of the United States of America is a past pupil of Asoka Vidyalaya in Colombo.

This young man who attempted twice to join the security forces in his land of birth and failed, achieved his desire to join the security forces by enlisting in the world’s leading Army.

Anuj had posted the following on his Facebook page containing the rejections he had to face and his experiences.

I wanted to join the Army at the age of 18. I went for an interview in my motherland to join the Army as a Cadet Officer.

I was rejected on this occasion saying that I did not fulfil physical requirements. That is since I did not have the specified weight and chest.

Since I liked the uniform I went for the interview the next year, for the second time.

Those who were there laughed at me saying “if you are coming back you should eat well and get into good physical shape.” I failed the interview during this instance as well. I came back home that day very sadly.

I submitted an application for the third time to join the Criminal Investigation Department. I got a letter saying that I would not be recruited without even an interview, for the relevant post. Since I was getting rejected continuously, I did not send any more applications to the Security Forces. However, I had this love for the uniform always. I never gave up my dream of joining the Army.

During this time, I got an opportunity to come to America. Here, when I was studying further, I saw a group from the Army and the Police who had come to the school to recruit students chatting with them. I listened to this conversation with great interest. One officer, suddenly asked me, “Wouldn’t you like to join the Army?”

I did not think twice and said “Yes I would like to.” What happened after that was like a dream to me. I passed the written examination of the Army as well as the physical fitness inspection.

Today, I repair advanced technology helicopters in the Army of the United States of America. The attacking helicopter AH 64 Apache is the world’s most powerful helicopter.

Being rejected is a blessing in life. Run after dreams. Imagine that these dreams become reality. Finally, you become victorious. That is for sure.

Anuj Pujtha Gunawardena who was subject to conversation due to his post on Facebook and now serves in the Army of the USA issued a new video which appears below.