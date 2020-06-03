Thirty who went to a wedding function end up in hospital (video)

A group of about thirty persons from among 200 who attended a wedding function at a home in Aaryanpadi – Kovilkulam, and consumed chicken with Buriyani were admitted to the Aarayanpadi District Hospital and the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital subsequent to symptoms of fainting, vomiting and fever.

Among the group which was hospitalized due to food poisoning were women and small children, our Reporter said.

It is known that subsequent to this incident which took place last night, health sectors are carrying out investigations into this incident.