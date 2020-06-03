Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - The suicide bomber hugs his wife and children and cries - unseen footage from Dematagoda (Video)

Ilham Ahmed goes home and weep before his children before the attack

It was revealed yesterday that Ilham Ahmed, a suicide bomber who attacked the Shangri-La Hotel on Easter Sunday, went home that day early morning at about 1.00 am and embraced his wife and children and wept.



Ilham Ahmed's brother in law testifies

This was when the brother of Ilham Ahmad's wife gave evidence before the Presidential Commission appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attack.

The Witness told the commission that her sister, Fathima Jiffry, had been raised as an ordinary girl from an early age.



Sister got married in 2012 - chose the same path as her husband

The witness stated that she was married to Ilham Ahmed on November 4, 2012 and then moved to her husband's house at Mahawila Park, Dematagoda.

After the marriage, their relationship with the sister and her husband, Ilham Ahmed, had gradually reduced and their sister had become extremist.

He told the Presidential Commission that as a result she did not attend his wedding.

The witness said that once when Ilham Ahmed got to know that the witness’s father was helping the Sinhalese people and temples, Ilham Ahmed had severely abused him. And when this matter was inquired from the sister, she also stated that she has also chosen the same path as her husband.



Mother visits the sister - take care of my children

The witness said that between 8.00 am and 8.30 am on the day of the Passover attack, the sister phoned her mother and told her to return home quickly.

When the mother inquired as to why she was sad, the sister had replied that her husband, Ilham Ahmed who came in at about 1.00 am, had picked up the children and cried and now his phone had been switched off.

The witness further stated that when the mother had gone to his sister’s house at Mahawila Park, Dematagoda, his sister had told the mother to look after her children.

He said the police had arrived at the house when the mother had come downstairs to eat at around 1.30 pm.

He also stated that the bomb had exploded in the house.



Mother had seen the incident on TV

The witness stated that his mother had seen the incident on TV when she came to his home.

The commission inquired whether the bomb had exploded when the mother was ion the house.

The witness stated that her mother had no memory of the incident.



Strong political connection with the JVP

When the Presidential Commission inquired regarding the political relationships of Ibrahim Hajjiyar, father of Ilham Ahmed, the witness stated that he had a strong political connection with the JVP.



House helper testifies - lady from Galaha

Afterwards, evidence was presented to the Commission by a woman from the village of Galaha who had been working for three months at the Mahawila Park residence where Ilham Ahmed was residing.

She said that on several occasions she had seen bundles of documents being burnt. She added that she had seen English letters in them.

She said that on the afternoon of April 21, 2019, a group of police officers arrived at her home and directed her and another team to another location.

The witness stated that she heard the noise of an officer saying 'Open the door' and thereafter the bomb exploded.

The unseen scenes footage of the Easter attack at Dematagoda