The+grasshopper+from+Mawathagama+spreads+to+the+Northern+Province+as+well

The grasshopper that was identified at Mawathagama as damaging crops, has spread to the Northern Province by now.



This grasshopper hazard has been reported from Kurunegala, Kegalle as well as the Matara District and Director General of Agriculture W. M. W. Weerakone said that this grasshopper has been found in the Kilinochchi district too.

This grasshopper which was first discovered in the Francisco Estate – Mawathagama – Kurunegala has been brought under control by now, the Director General of Agriculture said.

The Agriculture Department said that this grasshopper harms grass as well as trees that have timber value.