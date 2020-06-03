සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Date of the Election to be named next week (video)

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 14:00

The Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that the date of the Election will be announced next week.

Responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Team he said that although the Election Commission did meet today, the date will not be specified.

However, the Chairman said that he hopes to discuss some other facts in relation to the upcoming, Election today.

Yesterday, a five-member bench of Supreme Court judges led by the Chief Justice, rejected without further hearing, petitions filed regarding dissolving of Parliament and holding the General Election on 20 June.

The meeting of the Election Commission to discuss actions to be taken subsequently will be held this evening.

The Government Printer Gangani Liyanage said that the Gazette Notification for issuing Preference Numbers for the upcoming Parliamentary Election has already been prepared.

She said that it will be printed once the Election Commission declares the date on which the Election will be held.

She also said that it will be decided whether to speed up printing activities in relation to the Election, according to the date the Election Commission announces.

The Specialists Committee on submitting required health recommendations for the upcoming Election met today as well.

The recommendations decided on will be publicly declared in the upcoming few days.

At the same time, the Election Commission is due to hand over to the Government Printing Department today, information required to be included in the Gazette Notification which contains media criteria, ethics and provisions relevant to the General Election, today. 



