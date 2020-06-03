A request from the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (video)

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya said they requested the government to hold the General Election subsequent to obtaining a confirmation from the Director General of Health Services that there is no harm or risk to the people.

The General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya former Parliamentarian Ranjith Maddumabandara made this comment during a media briefing held in Colombo today.

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament Vasudeva Nanayakkara says that the true nature of the opposition was revealed in the verdict given by the Supreme Court yesterday. He mentioned this during a media briefing held in Colombo today.