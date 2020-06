The Central Bank announced to that issuing of Treasury Bonds of Rs. 40,000 million and Rs. 25,000 million is due to be carried out today under two categories.

The Central Bank also said that Treasury Bonds of Rs. 40,000 million that will be issued will mature in 2 years and six months’ time.

Treasury Bonds of Rs 25,000 million which will mature in 4 years and 11 months will also be issued.