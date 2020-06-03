The election will be contested without an Opposition – Maithripala (video)

Former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Alliance will have to contest the upcoming election without an Opposition.
He mentioned this during a news discussion of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.
