A+man+comes+with+daughter+by+boat+to+Sri+Lanka+from+India+in+fear+of+the+spread+of+coronavirus+

Due to the high risk of coronavirus in India, a man from India has arrived to Sri Lanka in a boat with his daughter.



According to our correspondent the 33 year old father and 8 year old daughter who came to the country from the Talaimannar area have surrendered to the police.



The man is a resident of Mannar but moved to India in 1990 and lived in a refugee camp in Tamil Nadu with his wife and two daughters.



The police said that the father of the man who was on board the boat was also taken to the quarantine center in Poonani.