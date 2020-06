Nearly 85 families live in the Mediripitiya village in Dombagodagama in the Deniyaya electorate.

Tea cultivation is the main source of income for the Medirigiriya village. The village is joined to other villages with a bridge that is made with vines tied to a palm tree and jackfruit tree.

This is how the villagers spelt out their difficulties due to the bridge that collapsed several times during natural disasters such as floods.