Chairman of Avant Garde, Nissanka Senadhipathi accuses politicians of the good governance government

The Chairman of Avant Garde, Nissanka Senadhipathi alleges that the politicians of the good governance government tried to discredit the then Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa by spreading lies on behalf of their political survival.

He made this allegation today when he came to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate incidents of political revenge.

Nissanka Senadhipathi, Chairman of Avant Garde, had lodged a complaint with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate incidents of political revenge pertaining to the damage caused by the arbitrary takeover of his company.

He arrived at the Presidential Commission for the third day to make a statement.