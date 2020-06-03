8+members+including+the+Mihinthale+PS+Chairman+to+appear+before+courts+on+October+7

The eight members including the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Mihinthale Pradeshiya Sabha accused of assaulting a Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna member of the Mihinthale Pradeshiya Sabha have been ordered to appear before courts on October 7.

This was when the case was taken up before Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate Janaka Prasanna Samarasinghe today.

The police informed the court today that police investigations are underway to arrest the suspects following a complaint received from the son of the injured MP.

The suspects are currently released on bail.