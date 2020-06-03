සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The central bank should take responsibility for the collapse of financial institutions operating under their approval - Prime Minister

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 17:08

The+central+bank+should+take+responsibility+for+the+collapse+of+financial+institutions+operating+under+their+approval+-+Prime+Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the Central Bank should take responsibility for the financial institutions that collapse which are operating under the approval of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister made this observation at a discussion held at Temple Trees today with regard to the current situation pertaining to The Finance Company PLC.

The Prime Minister has pointed out that the government is displeased with the continued failure of financial institutions under the Central Bank and the mismanagement of such financial institutions.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the public confidence in the state financial institutions would be undermined and that action should be taken against such financial frauds even by enacting new laws.

The Prime Minister's Media Division stated that the Prime Minister has also stated that the depositors of “The Finance’ should be paid promptly.

Accordingly, Deputy Central Bank Governor H.A. Karunaratne stated that up to 97% of depositors will be paid commencing from next Monday.

Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,735 – Fifty two (52) patients reported so far today
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,735 – Fifty two (52) patients reported so far today
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 23:20

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,735 according to the latest... Read More

Island-wide curfew from 10.00 pm tonight to 4.00 am on Saturday 6th June -
Island-wide curfew from 10.00 pm tonight to 4.00 am on Saturday 6th June -
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 23:05

Curfew will be in force island-wide from 10.00 pm tonight to 4.00 am on Saturday 6th June. The Police Headquarters said that from today the IGP has instructed... Read More

Trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 - Colombo Stock Exchange
Trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 - Colombo Stock Exchange
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 22:46

The Colombo Stock Exchange has issued a circular stating that in consultation with the Security Exchange Commission the CSE has decided to keep the market... Read More



Trending News

Thirty who went to a wedding function end up in hospital (video)
03 June 2020
Thirty who went to a wedding function end up in hospital (video)
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - The suicide bomber hugs his wife and children and cries - unseen footage from Dematagoda (Video)
03 June 2020
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - The suicide bomber hugs his wife and children and cries - unseen footage from Dematagoda (Video)
A man comes with daughter by boat to Sri Lanka from India in fear of the spread of coronavirus
03 June 2020
A man comes with daughter by boat to Sri Lanka from India in fear of the spread of coronavirus
Public Health Inspectors to observe Weddings (video)
03 June 2020
Public Health Inspectors to observe Weddings (video)
Thirteen (13) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,730
03 June 2020
Thirteen (13) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,730

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.