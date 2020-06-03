The central bank should take responsibility for the collapse of financial institutions operating under their approval - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the Central Bank should take responsibility for the financial institutions that collapse which are operating under the approval of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister made this observation at a discussion held at Temple Trees today with regard to the current situation pertaining to The Finance Company PLC.

The Prime Minister has pointed out that the government is displeased with the continued failure of financial institutions under the Central Bank and the mismanagement of such financial institutions.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the public confidence in the state financial institutions would be undermined and that action should be taken against such financial frauds even by enacting new laws.

The Prime Minister's Media Division stated that the Prime Minister has also stated that the depositors of “The Finance’ should be paid promptly.

Accordingly, Deputy Central Bank Governor H.A. Karunaratne stated that up to 97% of depositors will be paid commencing from next Monday.