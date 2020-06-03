Two+suspects+arrested+in+Pettah+with+over+one+kilo+of+Heroin

Police Spokesperson states that two suspects aged 26 and 28 have been arrested in Pettah, Colombo, for possessing over 1 kg of heroin worth over Rs.10 million.
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 17:34
