Guidelines+to+conduct+the+Elections+handed+over+to+the+Chairman+of+the+Election+Commission

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the Elections Commission has been given the necessary guidelines required to conduct the general election.

The Minister stated that a team including the Director General of Health Services will discuss these guidelines with the Election Commission, today.

Recommendations given by the Ministry of Health include guidelines for the conduct of postal votes, the officials who should participate, the process of conducting the election campaign meetings.

In addition, these recommendations include guidelines when conducting house-to-house election campaigns, the voting process on election day, and the counting of votes.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi handing over the guidelines to the Chairman of the Election Commission stated that accordingly, the necessary measures could be taken without delay to conduct the election safely.