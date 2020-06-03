Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,692

Three (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. Seven from Navy and two returnees from overseas are among those infected.

The country total has increased to 1,692 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,692



Recovered and discharged – 836

Patients under medical care – 845

New Cases for the day – 09*

Observation in Hospitals – 66

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 68,204

