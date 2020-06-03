Health officer for every polling station - Date of election to be informed on Monday

Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya states that steps will be taken to appoint a health officer representing every polling station at the upcoming general election.

Speaking at a press conference being held at the commission premises, he said that the date of the general election will be announced next Monday.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told our Hiru news team that the guidelines required to conduct the general election have been handed over to the Elections Commission.

The Minister further stated that a team including the Director General of Health Services will discuss these guidelines with the Election Commission, today.