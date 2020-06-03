Four+day+dengue+prevention+campaign+in+Colombo+Municipal+Council+Limits

The Colombo Municipal Commissioner states that a dengue eradication operation will be launched tomorrow (04) as well as on the 05th, 06th and 7th of this month.

All premises will be inspected covering the area.

A Public Health Inspector, a Police Officer and an employee of the Waste Management Division will participate in these inspections.

Plans are underway to inspect and clean all drainage systems, sewers and manholes in Colombo.

The Colombo Municipal Commissioner has informed the public that if the places are found to be dengue mosquito breeding places, legal action will be initiated.