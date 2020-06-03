සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mirrisa shooting a conspiracy of "Angoda Lokka"

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 21:16

Substantial information has been revealed about the underworld gang member named Athurugiriya Jerome, the main suspect who was arrested for the murder of ‘Sunshine Sudda’ in a shooting incident in Mirissa, Weligama.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had served in the Army Special Forces for about 10 years and subsequently deserted the army and thereafter have been involved in organized crimes.

Jerome Kolitha Silva, aged 34, is a resident of Abhayapura, Athurugiriya. He was arrested by a team of crimes unit officers of the Police Special Task Force at the Weligama - Modara junction this morning.

The suspect was in possession of 34 grams of heroin at the time of his arrest and was found to be a heavy drug addict. It is reported that Jerome, a fugitive from the army, is an accomplished marksman, and was always ready to kill any person for the right price.

The suspect has been released on bail a few days ago for the case involving the murder of a person named Nimalasiri Talagala alias Podi Suda.

In addition, it has been revealed that he had committed many illegal activities for the underworld leader “Angoda Lokka”.

The suspect along with another person had arrived on a motorbike and have fled after shooting a person on Saturday morning near the Weligama - Mirissa Fisheries Harbour.

Jerome Kolitha Silva alias “Athurugiriye Jerome”, is to be produced before the Matara Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force has arrested another person who demanded a ransom from the owner of the Soysapura restaurant. He was arrested for demanding a ransom of Rs. 10 million from the owner of the restaurant.

He is a 35-year-old resident of Mahinda Mawatha, Ratmalana.

Earlier a person who had demanded a ransom of Rs 500,000 from the owner of the restaurant had been arrested yesterday.



