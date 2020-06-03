Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,717

Seven (07) more Navy persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,717 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,717



Recovered and discharged – 836

Patients under medical care – 870

New Cases for the day – 34*

Observation in Hospitals – 66

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 68,204