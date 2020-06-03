සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - CCTV footage of the Dematagoda twin blasts released by the commission today (CCTV Footage/Video)

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 20:35

Easter+Sunday+Attack+inquiry+update+-+CCTV+footage+of+the+Dematagoda+twin+blasts+released+by+the+commission+today+%28CCTV+Footage%2FVideo%29+

CCTV footage related to the bomb blast at Ibrahim Hajjiyar's house in Mahawila Park, Dematagoda on Easter Sunday 2019, was released to the media by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe into the Easter Sunday attack.

It was revealed before the commission that Shangri-la-bomber Ilham Ahmed went home at about 1.00am and hugged his wife and children and wept.

An officer of the murder investigation unit of the Criminal Investigation gave evidence as the 151st witness at the Presidential Commission to probe the Easter Sunday.

Subsequently, CCTV footage related to the bomb blast at Ibrahim Hajjiyar's house in Mahawila Park, Dematagoda was submitted to the Presidential commission.

Meanwhile, Police Sergeant Wasantha Sisira Kumara, a member of the Colombo Crimes Division, that went to inspect the house at Mahawila Park in Dematagoda, testified before the Presidential Commission, today.

The witness stated that when the team including sub inspector Rohana Bandara entered the house, two other men were inside the house.

Wasantha Sisira Kumara said that officers, Rohana Bandara and Dulnajana had stationed him downstairs and had gone upstairs.

The witness stated that he heard Rohana Bandara knocking on a door at the top floor door saying “we are from the police open the door” and soon afterwards there was a big blast.

He said that the people in the house and he had moved outside after the blast.

The witness told the commission that he had immediately reported the incident to his office and that another group of police officers had come and gone inside the house and a second blast took place in a short time. The witness said that his desire to go and see the situation of his fellow officers cannot be described in words.

According to Wasantha Sisira Kumara, when they visited the site where the explosion took place, the bodies of Rohana Bandara and two other officers were found and they were badly damaged.

The Presidential Commission inquired as to whether the particular room was inspected.

The witness replied saying that they had found what looked like a part of a woman's leg and body parts that could be considered from small children.





Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,735 – Fifty two (52) patients reported so far today
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,735 – Fifty two (52) patients reported so far today
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 23:20

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,735 according to the latest... Read More

Island-wide curfew from 10.00 pm tonight to 4.00 am on Saturday 6th June -
Island-wide curfew from 10.00 pm tonight to 4.00 am on Saturday 6th June -
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 23:05

Curfew will be in force island-wide from 10.00 pm tonight to 4.00 am on Saturday 6th June. The Police Headquarters said that from today the IGP has instructed... Read More

Trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 - Colombo Stock Exchange
Trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 - Colombo Stock Exchange
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 22:46

The Colombo Stock Exchange has issued a circular stating that in consultation with the Security Exchange Commission the CSE has decided to keep the market... Read More



Trending News

Thirty who went to a wedding function end up in hospital (video)
03 June 2020
Thirty who went to a wedding function end up in hospital (video)
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - The suicide bomber hugs his wife and children and cries - unseen footage from Dematagoda (Video)
03 June 2020
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - The suicide bomber hugs his wife and children and cries - unseen footage from Dematagoda (Video)
A man comes with daughter by boat to Sri Lanka from India in fear of the spread of coronavirus
03 June 2020
A man comes with daughter by boat to Sri Lanka from India in fear of the spread of coronavirus
Public Health Inspectors to observe Weddings (video)
03 June 2020
Public Health Inspectors to observe Weddings (video)
Thirteen (13) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,730
03 June 2020
Thirteen (13) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,730

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.