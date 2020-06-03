Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - CCTV footage of the Dematagoda twin blasts released by the commission today (CCTV Footage/Video)

CCTV footage related to the bomb blast at Ibrahim Hajjiyar's house in Mahawila Park, Dematagoda on Easter Sunday 2019, was released to the media by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe into the Easter Sunday attack.

It was revealed before the commission that Shangri-la-bomber Ilham Ahmed went home at about 1.00am and hugged his wife and children and wept.

An officer of the murder investigation unit of the Criminal Investigation gave evidence as the 151st witness at the Presidential Commission to probe the Easter Sunday.

Subsequently, CCTV footage related to the bomb blast at Ibrahim Hajjiyar's house in Mahawila Park, Dematagoda was submitted to the Presidential commission.

Meanwhile, Police Sergeant Wasantha Sisira Kumara, a member of the Colombo Crimes Division, that went to inspect the house at Mahawila Park in Dematagoda, testified before the Presidential Commission, today.

The witness stated that when the team including sub inspector Rohana Bandara entered the house, two other men were inside the house.

Wasantha Sisira Kumara said that officers, Rohana Bandara and Dulnajana had stationed him downstairs and had gone upstairs.

The witness stated that he heard Rohana Bandara knocking on a door at the top floor door saying “we are from the police open the door” and soon afterwards there was a big blast.

He said that the people in the house and he had moved outside after the blast.

The witness told the commission that he had immediately reported the incident to his office and that another group of police officers had come and gone inside the house and a second blast took place in a short time. The witness said that his desire to go and see the situation of his fellow officers cannot be described in words.

According to Wasantha Sisira Kumara, when they visited the site where the explosion took place, the bodies of Rohana Bandara and two other officers were found and they were badly damaged.

The Presidential Commission inquired as to whether the particular room was inspected.

The witness replied saying that they had found what looked like a part of a woman's leg and body parts that could be considered from small children.