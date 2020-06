UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that there is an economic crisis in the country.

Addressing a meeting with UNP Kandy District candidates representing the United National Party (UNP), he said the government should explain this to the public and make them aware of it.

UNP candidates contesting the upcoming general election from the Kandy District met UNP party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, today in Colombo.

The Deputy Leader of the UNP Ravi Karunanayake also participated in the discussion.