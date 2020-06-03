Thirteen (13) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,730

Thirteen (13) more Navy persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,730 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health
Today 47 patients have been diagnosed so far.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,717
Recovered and discharged – 836
Patients under medical care – 870
New Cases for the day – 47*
Observation in Hospitals – 66
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 68,204
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
03-June
|
47*
|
Tbc*
|
02-June
|
40*
|
1,783
|
01-June
|
10
|
1,066
|
31-May
|
13
|
1,420
|
30-May
|
62
|
1,727
|
29-May
|
28
|
1,330
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347