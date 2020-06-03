Thirteen (13) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,730

Thirteen (13) more Navy persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,730 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Today 47 patients have been diagnosed so far.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,717



Recovered and discharged – 836

Patients under medical care – 870

New Cases for the day – 47*

Observation in Hospitals – 66

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 68,204