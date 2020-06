Curfew will be in force island-wide from 10.00 pm tonight to 4.00 am on Saturday 6th June.

The Police Headquarters said that from today the IGP has instructed all OICs to activate 24-hour road blocks covering the entire country and to inspect persons and vehicles.

Permission has been granted only for essential services.

Therefore, the police advise the public not to leave their house or their places of residence except for essential purposes.