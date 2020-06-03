Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,735 – Fifty two (52) patients reported so far today

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,735 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Today 52 patients have been diagnosed so far.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,717



Recovered and discharged – 836

Patients under medical care – 888

New Cases for the day – 52*

Observation in Hospitals – 66

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 68,204

Date New patients

from 25 May PCR tests

conducted 03-June 52* Tbc* 02-June 40* 1,783 01-June 10 1,066 31-May 13 1,420 30-May 62 1,727 29-May 28 1,330 28-May 61 1,713 27-May 150 1,838 26-May 137 1,146 25-May 41 1,347

* on going data to be updated