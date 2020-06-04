සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Fourteen (14) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,749

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 6:36

Fourteen (14) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,759 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,749

Recovered and discharged – 836

Patients under medical care – 902

New Cases for the day – 66* 

Observation in Hospitals – 66

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted68,204

 

Date

New patients
from 25 May

PCR tests
conducted

03-June

66*

Tbc*

02-June

40*

1,783

01-June

10

1,066

31-May

13

1,420

30-May

62

1,727

29-May

28

1,330

28-May

61

1,713

27-May

150

1,838

26-May

137

1,146

25-May

41

1,347

* on going data to be updated

