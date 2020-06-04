Fourteen (14) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,749

Fourteen (14) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,759 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,749



Recovered and discharged – 836

Patients under medical care – 902

New Cases for the day – 66*

Observation in Hospitals – 66

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 68,204

Date New patients

from 25 May PCR tests

conducted 03-June 66* Tbc* 02-June 40* 1,783 01-June 10 1,066 31-May 13 1,420 30-May 62 1,727 29-May 28 1,330 28-May 61 1,713 27-May 150 1,838 26-May 137 1,146 25-May 41 1,347

* on going data to be updated