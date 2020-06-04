Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday.31 are Navy personnel, 19 repatriated persons from Qatar, 14 from Bangladesh and 02 from Kuwait.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,749
Recovered and discharged – 836
Patients under medical care – 912
New Cases for the day – 76*
Observation in Hospitals – 66
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 68,204
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
03-June
|
66*
|
Tbc*
|
02-June
|
40*
|
1,783
|
01-June
|
10
|
1,066
|
31-May
|
13
|
1,420
|
30-May
|
62
|
1,727
|
29-May
|
28
|
1,330
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347