Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday.

31 are Navy personnel, 19 repatriated persons from Qatar, 14 from Bangladesh and 02 from Kuwait.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-03 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,749



Recovered and discharged – 836

Patients under medical care – 912

New Cases for the day – 76*

Observation in Hospitals – 66

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 68,204