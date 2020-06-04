Cricket team adopt black for their logo for George Floyd - (Video)

Cricket teams blacken their logos for George Floyd

The West Indies cricket team has taken action to denounce the murder of George Floyd by converting their red logo to black.

Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy and former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara have also issued Twitter messages condemning Floyd's assassination.

The official Twitter account of the England cricket team has also released a photo of fast bowler Joffra Archer embracing white players as a symbol of extending friendship to the black community.