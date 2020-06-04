සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Cricket team adopt black for their logo for George Floyd - (Video)

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 7:56

Cricket teams blacken their logos for George Floyd

The West Indies cricket team has taken action to denounce the murder of George Floyd by converting their red logo to black.

Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy and former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara have also issued Twitter messages condemning Floyd's assassination.

The official Twitter account of the England cricket team has also released a photo of fast bowler Joffra Archer embracing white players as a symbol of extending friendship to the black community.



Inform about the presence of Locusts to hotline number 1920
Inform about the presence of Locusts to hotline number 1920
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 7:34

Agriculture Department advices farmers to inform about presence of Locusts to hotline number 1920. It has been reported that the 'Yellow dotted Locust'... Read More

Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday
Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 7:24

Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday. 31 are Navy personnel, 19 repatriated persons from Qatar, 14 from Bangladesh and 02 from Kuwait. Covid-19... Read More

Fourteen (14) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,749
Fourteen (14) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,749
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 6:36

Fourteen (14) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,759 according to the latest... Read More



