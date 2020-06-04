Health+units+to+receive+additional+time+to+apply+for+postal+voting

The elections commission noted that all political parties, assistant election commissioners and those who will be on election duty will be informed and educated on the guidelines provided by the health ministry in order to conduct the general elections.

Social distancing, wearing facemasks and keeping hands clean are a few of the guidelines which have been recommended by the ministry of health.

Further the ministry of health had noted in its guidelines the manner in which postal voting should be conducted, which public sector employees should be involved and the duties on the day of the election and regarding calculation of votes.

In addition, the manner in which election meetings should be held and door to door election campaigning has also being clearly mentioned in the guidelines.

Accordingly, the election date is to be announced next Monday, following a meeting held with the elections commission.

Further all district election complaints investigation offices will commence from next Monday onwards.

Elections commissioner attending a media briefing held yesterday noted that during the election period, action against exploiting government property will be taken strictly.

Meanwhile applications for postal voting have been extended for those employed in the health sector.