Curfew+imposed+island+wide+today+and+tomorrow

Curfew has been imposed today and tomorrow island wide in line with the Poson full moon poya day.

Curfew which was imposed at 10.00 pm yesterday is to be active until 4.00 am on Saturday.

Thereafter curfew will only be active from 10.00 pm to 4.00 am daily, until informed otherwise.

Accordingly the department of home affairs and provincial councils declared today as a holiday for public sector offices owing to the imposing of curfew.

Further, the government news department noted that all post offices and sub post offices Island wide will be closed due to an unavoidable circumstance until the 6th of June.

Meanwhile, the police headquarters noted that the IGP has informed all police OICs to actively check individuals and vehicles at check points today for a period of 24 hours island wide.

Only essential services will be permitted, and the police requests the public to refrain from leaving ones residence unless for an absolutely essential matter.