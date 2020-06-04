Charges+filed+against+four+police+officers+arrested+for+the+murder+of+George+Floyd

Charges have been filed against four police officers who were arrested and suspended for the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man by an American white police officer.

The police officer who committed the murder has been served indictments and three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

The protests in the US continue ignoring the curfew imposed.

The wife and daughter of the assassinated George Floyd appeared at a press conference yesterday for the first time since the incident.

Foreign media reported yesterday that troops were deployed around the White House due to protests.

In addition, protests have erupted in many countries protesting against the harassment of black people.