Face+masks+not+required+when+traveling+in+private+vehicles

Deputy Director General of Public Health, Dr. Paba Palihawadana explained to us the current situation in Sri Lanka and when to wear a mask.



She stated that wearing a face mask is not required when traveling in private vehicles and on exercise lanes.



The Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Association states that no approval has been given to organize 'dansals' in any part of the country.



The Association states that since no approval has been given to organize 'dansals' or to distribute dry foods to refrain from contacting the PHIs in this regard.