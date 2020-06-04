Hgh risk of Leptospirosis commonly known as rat fever, spreading in several areas, including Colombo

The Ministry of Health has advised the public to be vigilant as the high risk of Leptospirosis commonly known as rat fever, spreading in several areas, including Colombo, with the commencement of paddy cultivation in the Yala season.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that affects people and animals. It can pass from animals to humans when an unhealed break in the skin comes in contact with water or soil where animal urine is present

The main symptom is sudden fever and severe pain in the muscles and tendons.

Other symptoms include, Vomiting; Headache; Joint pain or swelling

The Ministry of Health also pointed out that using antibiotics in the early stages of the disease will help successful recovery.