Shooting of ‘Sunshine Sudda’ has been directed by Chintaka alias ‘Harak Kata”

The STF says that information has been received that the shooting of Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias ‘Sunshine Sudda’, a close associate of Makandure Madush, in Midigama area in Matara had been directed by Chintaka alias ‘Harak Kata. +



According to its media unit, Chintaka is a member of a prominent criminal gang in the Midigama area. He had used one of his close associates, Jerome Kolitha Silva alias Athurugiriye Jerome” to carry out the shooting.



‘Sunshine Sudda’ was injured in the shooting that took place in front of the main entrance of the Matara-Mirissa Fisheries Harbour, on the 30th of this month.