Investigation+into+a+person+who+shot+at+a+house+in+Mundalama

Police are conducting investigations to find a man who allegedly fled after shooting at a house in Kirimattawa, Mundalama.



The Mundalama police stated that the house was shot at last night.



Police recovered a 12-bore ammunition and a firearm from the scene of the shooting.



The police suspect that the shooting had been carried out using this 12-bore firearm.



It is also reported that the owner of the house who had been shot, had assaulted a person in the area yesterday morning.