Investigation into a person who shot at a house in Mundalama

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 10:33

Police are conducting investigations to find a man who allegedly fled after shooting at a house in Kirimattawa, Mundalama.

The Mundalama police stated that the house was shot at last night.

Police recovered a 12-bore ammunition and a firearm from the scene of the shooting.

The police suspect that the shooting had been carried out using this 12-bore firearm.

It is also reported that the owner of the house who had been shot, had assaulted a person in the area yesterday morning.
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 13:19

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 12:55

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 11:12

