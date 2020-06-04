"The Finance Company PLC" to be paid from Monday

A maximum of LKR 600,000 will be paid for each depositor of the "The Finance Company PLC"



The Central Bank has informed the Prime Minister that all the depositors of the company will be paid a maximum of LKR 600,000 from Monday until the company matters are finalised.



Addressing the ongoing Cabinet press conference, Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that this will solve 93% of the depositors' problems.



The Minister further stated that steps will be taken to pay the remaining money of the depositors promptly.