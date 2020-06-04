New currency notes have not been printed - Bandula Gunawardena

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has not printed any new money as stated by some people.

He said this while speaking at a press conference held this morning.

The Minister made these comments when he inquired about the reports made by certain media that the Central Bank had printed new notes.

The Minister further stated that if the new money is printed, the signatures of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the finance minister and the signature of the Governor of the Central Bank W D Lakshman should be in the notes.

Accordingly, Bandula Gunawardena challenged anyone to bring a note with their signatures if new money has been printed.