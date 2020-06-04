Four garment workers injured in an accident in Chilaw (Video)

Four garment workers injured in an accident in Chilaw

Four garment workers who were injured in a road accident in Chilaw town have been admitted to the Chilaw hospital. The police said that the accident had occurred when a bus transporting female employee of a garment factory in the Chilaw - Willatawa area had collided with a van. The accident had taken place when both vehicles were attempting to enter the Kurunegala road from the roundabout at the same time.

Police said that the accident was caused by the van driver's careless driving.