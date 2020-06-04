Post office closure on Saturday is an overtime issue - employees are preparing for trade union action

The government has stated that all post offices and sub post offices in the island will not be opened Saturday due to unavoidable reasons.



However, Chairman of the Joint Postal Trade Union Front Chinthaka Bandara stated that postal workers island wide have opted out of additional services in protest of the stoppage of overtime payments from Sunday.



However, Chairman of the Joint Postal Trade Union Front Chinthaka Bandara stated that this decision has been taken to impede the postal distribution of postal goods. He alleged that the main reason for this was the stoppage of overtime payments.



When the Hirunews team inquired about this from the Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne, he stated that a discussion will be held with the Minister in charge of the subject and the trade unions on Tuesday.