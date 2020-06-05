සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ivana from Russia who is stranded in Sri Lanka gets a memorable birthday courtesy of the resort staff (Video)

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 11:14

Ivana+from+Russia+who+is+stranded+in+Sri+Lanka+gets+a+memorable+birthday+courtesy+of+the+resort+staff+%28Video%29

As a country known for their hospitality and kind heartedness, Sri Lanka is still admired and respected by foreigners.

This is a story how the Sri Lankan community assisted a couple who were unable to return to their country with the spread of Covid- 19.

Covid 19, which originated in China, created a global pndemic, and we in Sri Lanka felt the impact.

Many travellers from all over the world were trapped in Sri Lanka when air and sea travel was suspended.

Therefore, Ivan and Miriam, who were unable to return home to Russia.

They arrived in the country on February 28.

On this trip they had made their stay at a small resort in Kalutara.

However, given the situation in the country with covid-19, they were not allowed to return to Russia.

Eventually, they were forced to stay in their own resort.

The resort staff worked to meet their needs without charging a fee.

In the meantime, the resort staff didn't forget to make sure that Ivana's birthday would be a memorable day for her.



Suspect seriously injured in a shoot out with the police
Suspect seriously injured in a shoot out with the police
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:33

A suspect has been seriously injured in a shott out with the Police which took place in the Moneragala - Ittakkatuwa jungle. Police Media Spokesperson... Read More

19 more Coronavirus patients – Total recoveries increase to 858
19 more Coronavirus patients – Total recoveries increase to 858
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 14:55

19 more Coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital bringing the total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 858 according to the Epidemiology... Read More

81-year-old
81-year-old "Sigiriya's Vishvakarma"carving and polishing the image of the Mihindhu Thera on a ‘kolon’ log
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:29

We have received information about an 81-year-old artist from Sigiriya who is trying to create a replica of Mihindu Maha Nayaka Thera for the benefit of... Read More



Trending News

Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
05 June 2020
Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
05 June 2020
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
05 June 2020
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
Four garment workers injured in an accident in Chilaw (Video)
04 June 2020
Four garment workers injured in an accident in Chilaw (Video)
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days
04 June 2020
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days

International News

Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.