Ivana from Russia who is stranded in Sri Lanka gets a memorable birthday courtesy of the resort staff (Video)

As a country known for their hospitality and kind heartedness, Sri Lanka is still admired and respected by foreigners.

This is a story how the Sri Lankan community assisted a couple who were unable to return to their country with the spread of Covid- 19.

Covid 19, which originated in China, created a global pndemic, and we in Sri Lanka felt the impact.

Many travellers from all over the world were trapped in Sri Lanka when air and sea travel was suspended.

Therefore, Ivan and Miriam, who were unable to return home to Russia.

They arrived in the country on February 28.

On this trip they had made their stay at a small resort in Kalutara.

However, given the situation in the country with covid-19, they were not allowed to return to Russia.

Eventually, they were forced to stay in their own resort.

The resort staff worked to meet their needs without charging a fee.

In the meantime, the resort staff didn't forget to make sure that Ivana's birthday would be a memorable day for her.