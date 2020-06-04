Court+permits+the+police+to+detain+and+question+the+two+suspects+arrested+in+connection+with+the+shooting+incident+at+a+hotel+in+Moratuwa

The Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court has permitted the police to detain and question the two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting incident at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa.



Accordingly, the two suspects, aged 26 and 36, who were arrested in Angulana, will be detained and interrogated until the 8th of this month.



The suspects who were arrested on the 27th May, were produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court and remanded until the 12th of this month.





