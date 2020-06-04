60 million CT Scanner Unit for the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Angoda

The newly established Computerized Tomography Scanning Division of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Angoda was declared open by Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi this morning.

The total value of the project is Rs. 60 million.

The hospital is also the focal point for treating the coronavirus infected patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to install this machine at the hospital after hospital director and doctors pointed out that there was a need for a CT scanner in treating Covid-19 patients.

The Sri Lanka Navy has undertaken the construction of the building for this computerized scanning radiation unit.



